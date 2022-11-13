BMO Capital Markets Trims iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price to C$84.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAFNF stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

