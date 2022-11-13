BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Finning International (TSE:FTT) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.85. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.79%.

In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,265.50. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

