BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.7 %

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 10,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,476. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

