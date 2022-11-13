BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

BOKF stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.