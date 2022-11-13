Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,020.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOLIF traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

