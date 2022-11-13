Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,020.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOLIF traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $35.75.
About Boliden AB (publ)
