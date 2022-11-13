Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Bolloré Stock Performance

BOIVF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

See Also

