Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.49

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $32.84. Bombardier shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 46,275 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

