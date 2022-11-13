BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 490 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.64) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 527 ($6.07) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.06) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.10) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.06) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.22).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

