Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day moving average of €66.03. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.25).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

