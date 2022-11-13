Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €87.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNR stock opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.03.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

