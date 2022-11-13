Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 1,992,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,960.0 days.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Breville Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 23.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of BVILF stock remained flat at 12.69 during trading hours on Friday. Breville Group has a 1-year low of 12.00 and a 1-year high of 14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is 12.91.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

