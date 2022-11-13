Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 23,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $42.52. 15,765,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.83.

