Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.07. 1,287,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

