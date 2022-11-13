Bridgeworth LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $104.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

