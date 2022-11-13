Bridgeworth LLC Buys 260 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.