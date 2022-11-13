Bridgeworth LLC Has $11.87 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,219. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

