Bridgeworth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. 575,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,111. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72.

