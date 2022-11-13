Bridgeworth LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

