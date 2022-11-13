Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $918,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.03. The company had a trading volume of 227,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,819. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.16.

