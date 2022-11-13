Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

