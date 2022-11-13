Bright Green Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 14th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Bright Green’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bright Green Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Further Reading

