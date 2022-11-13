Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 89.6% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

BHFAP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 22,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

