Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 50.5% in October

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 304,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 25.6 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. 1,108,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.