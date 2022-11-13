Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
