Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 692,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

