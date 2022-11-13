Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target at $21.70

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of Atos stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

