Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT at $28.79

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,162.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,893 shares of company stock worth $354,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Stock Up 5.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

