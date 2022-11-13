Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $36.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

