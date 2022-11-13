Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Shares of STTK opened at $2.21 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
