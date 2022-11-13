BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $28.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $815.60. 652,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,403. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $745.68 and a 200-day moving average of $688.19.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total value of $3,696,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

