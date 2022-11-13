Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $370.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average of $349.23. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $311.85 and a 12-month high of $535.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Articles

