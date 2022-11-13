Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

