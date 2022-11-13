Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.