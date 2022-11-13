Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

