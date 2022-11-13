Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bumble by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 411,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

