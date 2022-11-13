Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($36.85) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Trading Down 2.2 %

BZLFY traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 151,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,295. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

