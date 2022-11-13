Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSTE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 10.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.55. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

