California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of WEC Energy Group worth $232,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

