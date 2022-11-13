California Public Employees Retirement System Has $191.83 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $191,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

