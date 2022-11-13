California Public Employees Retirement System Has $249.94 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $249,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $132.98 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

