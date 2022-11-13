California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $301,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

EQIX stock opened at $660.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

