California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,592 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9 %

DG opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day moving average of $240.72. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

