California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,057 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.71% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $452,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $734.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

