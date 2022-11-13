California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,329 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Keysight Technologies worth $185,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.