California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Newmont worth $347,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

