Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.
Cambium Networks Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
