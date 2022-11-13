Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

