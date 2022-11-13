Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) to Hold

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLVR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 352.99%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.