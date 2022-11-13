Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $2.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.
Babylon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
Institutional Trading of Babylon
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares in the last quarter.
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.