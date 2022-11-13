Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $2.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Babylon’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares in the last quarter.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

