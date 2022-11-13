Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $3.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

SHCR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.68 on Friday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sharecare by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.