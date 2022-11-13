Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $3.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
SHCR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.68 on Friday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sharecare by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
