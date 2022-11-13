Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.19. 1,916,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

