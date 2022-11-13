Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

NYSE COF opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.