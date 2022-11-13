Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,682,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,068. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

